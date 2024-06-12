Bintulu company MD loses RM2.5 mln to business email compromise scam

BINTULU (June 12): A managing director of a private company here has lost about RM2.5 million after falling victim to a business email compromise scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the victim in his early 50s, had on May 22, 2023, received an email purportedly from a supplier company, requesting payment for contractor service fees related to a project in Bintulu.

“At the end of May 2024, the victim made the payment of approximately RM2.5 million in three transactions in stages to a bank account.

“However, in early June 2024, the victim was informed by the supplier company that they had yet to receive the payment made by the victim,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Following that, Mancha said the victim scrutinised the details of the email received and found that it was not genuinely from the supplier company.

“The victim believed that he had been defrauded by an unknown person, who had compromised the email and caused him to suffer a loss of about RM2.5 million,” he added.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report on June 10.