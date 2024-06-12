Brooke Holding formalises strategic partnership with SLB on CCUS

KUCHING (June 12): Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd (BHSB) has formalised a strategic partnership with SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger) to enable and support the Sarawak government’s aspirations to become a regional leader in Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) and achieve its net-zero goals.

BHSB said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the formalisation of the partnership during the opening of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition in Kuching on Monday.

It said this collaboration is important to advance Sarawak’s environmental and economic objectives.

“BHSB and SLB will collaborate on the technical and technological aspects of developing a comprehensive Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) hub in Sarawak.

“This cooperation will encompass the full life cycle of CCS development, including subsurface and surface evaluation, assess storage capacity capability, ensure safety.

“This will also cover comprehensive economic evaluations to ensure project viability, identifying and implementing advanced technologies for effective CCS, and thorough risk assessments to mitigate potential issues,” BHSB said in a press release.

BHSB said its association with SLB aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to develop safe CCS storage sites, with continuous monitoring to ensure regulatory compliance and environmental safety.

Additionally, this initiative aims to foster local skills development and create value within the community in contributing to Sarawak’s sustainable growth.

“This partnership represents a pivotal step towards achieving Sarawak’s net-zero ambitions and establishing as a key regional player in the global CCUS landscape,” said BHSB.

BHSB is a government-linked company actively involved in the oil and gas sector and infrastructure related projects.

Previously known as Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation, BHSB is one of the oldest working dockyards in Southeast Asia, with a history dating back to 1912.

SLB is a global technology company with a global footprint in over 100 countries.