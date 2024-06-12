Civil servant detained for soliciting, accepting bribe from logging company

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah has arrested a civil servant on suspicion of soliciting and accepting RM15,000 bribe from a logging company.

According to sources, the suspect in his 40s, was arrested at the Sabah MACC office at 10am after he gave his evidence on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect committed the offense in September 2019 by asking for a bribe of RM30,000 and received RM15,000 from the logging company as an incentive to mitigate the impact of reports of illegal logging activities.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect was released on a RM10,000 bail with one surety and is expected to be charged in the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu.

Karunanithy reminded civil servants in Sabah not to get involved in corruption because it will damage the image of their departments and reflect their lack of integrity.