Donald Lawan was a creative entrepreneur with keen interest in renewable energy, says Premier

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has described the late Donald Lawan as a creative entrepreneur with a keen interest in renewable energy ventures before his passing.

He also described the former Bukit Begunan assemblyman as a successful businessman who was known for his willingness to take risks in his ventures.

“But all those risks were well calculated, while the late Donald had also met with me to discuss renewable energy recently,” Abang Johari told reporters when met at the late Donald’s residence today.

Also present were Donald’s son, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Apart from that, Abang Johari also noted that Donald had succeeded in uplifting the Dayak and Bumiputera community in business while remaining active in politics.

“The late Donald was very creative, and we have lost a Bumiputera businessman with an excellent approach to business,” he added.

Donald passed away at a private hospital here yesterday (June 11) evening at the age of 81.

Following his passing, Snowdan shared on Facebook that the sudden loss has left him heartbroken.

“RIP Dad, been my Pillar, my Strength. You left too soon,” Snowdan shared on his ADUN N30 Balai Ringin Facebook page.

Donald won the Bukit Begunan state constituency in 1987 under the Sarawak National Party (SNAP) ticket and held the seat until 1991.