Fadillah: Bill on carbon trading expected to be presented in Dewan Rakyat by this year’s end

KUCHING (June 12): A Bill on carbon trading is expected to be presented in the Dewan Rakyat by this year’s end, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had given instructions during a federal Cabinet meeting on the proposed Bill.

“God willing, the Bill will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat hopefully by the end of this year.

“It will not only include the laws and regulations, but we are also looking at the tax scheme and so on,” he told reporters when met after officiating the closing ceremony of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Fadillah, who is Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said Sarawak is quite advanced in terms of law having passed the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emission) Bill last year.

“They have approved it at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and they’ve come up with the regulation.

“Now the challenge is at the national level,” he said.

Last month, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli in a statement said the Cabinet had tabled a memorandum to pave the way towards a comprehensive legal framework to implement carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) initiatives.

He said the standalone CCUS Bill will be tabled by year end while pushing for bilateral agreements amid significant progress made by the government in CCUS implementation so far.

“The establishment of a comprehensive and holistic legal framework takes into account the cohesiveness of implementation, ability to attract high impact investments and means to manage risk and liabilities, which resulted in the consideration to establish a standalone CCUS Bill.

“Bilateral agreements are aimed to position Malaysia as a regional carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub to capture opportunities in the era of energy transition,” he said.