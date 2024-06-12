Fadillah: Sarawak a trailblazer in hydrogen economy, pushing clean energy boundaries

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak’s tenacious spirit in pushing boundaries in hydrogen technology and carbon management has propelled progress in pioneering clean energy, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this was particularly evident in hydrogen innovation through the state’s electrolyser and membrane technologies collaborations.

“Blessed with abundant hydropower and natural gas resources, Sarawak has seized the opportunity to emerge as a regional leader by leveraging its unique advantages,” he said in his special address for the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) 2024 Conference and Exhibition closing ceremony here today.

He said the state has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the hydrogen economy and cited Sarawak Energy Berhad’s launch of Southeast Asia’s first integrated hydrogen production plant and refuelling station.

“Powered by renewable hydropower, this facility not only produces hydrogen through electrolysis but also facilitates hydrogen-powered vehicles, fostering emissions reduction and sustainable urban mobility.

“Furthermore, Sarawak’s proactive stance in exploring hydrogen as a potential export commodity underscores its prominence in the regional clean energy landscape.

“Collaborations with international partners in research, technology exchange, market development and subsequently embarking in building large scale production facilities fortifies its leadership position in this space,” he said.

Fadillah said he is confident Sarawak’s success will inspire other states and drive advancement nationwide.

“With its forward-looking clean energy initiatives, Sarawak exemplifies sustainable development, showcasing the harmony between economic growth and environmental stewardship,” he said.

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister pointed out hydrogen is recognised as one of the key levers of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and plays a pivotal role in Malaysia’s energy transition strategy.

“Under the NETR, we aim to elevate our renewable energy capacity mix from 40 per cent in 2035 to an ambitious 70 per cent by 2050. This entails upscaling solar, hydro, and other renewables programmes while phasing out coal generated power.

“Moreover, reforms in the power sector are realigned in facilitating third-party access to the grid and cross-border renewable energy trade,” he said.

As such, he said strong government support for the hydrogen economy is crucial and is evident in the recently launched Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap, which aims to position Malaysia as a leading hydrogen economy by 2050.

“The roadmap addresses key challenges across the hydrogen value chain, emphasising governance, technology commercialisation, and human capital development in driving this agenda,” he said.

In recognising hydrogen’s potential to revolutionise multiple sectors, he said the government will prioritise an innovation-friendly environment through financial support, incentives for hydrogen technology adoption, and multiple stakeholder collaboration.

“We are also mindful of infrastructure development and investments which are crucial for widespread hydrogen adoption and utilisation, encompassing refuelling stations for hydrogen-powered vehicles and integration of hydrogen into existing industrial processes in reducing carbon emissions.

“Our vision extends to positioning ourselves in the region as a leader in hydrogen technology and innovation by supporting research and development and nurturing an ecosystem conducive to idea generation and business growth,” he said.

In this regard, he said the federal government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to harnessing hydrogen power for a sustainable future, through investment, incentives, infrastructure development, innovation, and collaboration in paving the way for a hydrogen economy, which is beneficial for everyone in mitigating climate change.

