Former Bukit Begunan assemblyman Donald Lawan passes away

KUCHING (June 12): Former Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Donald Lawan passed away at a private hospital here yesterday evening at the age of 81.

Donald’s son Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who is Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, shared on Facebook that the sudden loss has left him heartbroken.

“RIP Dad, been my Pillar, my Strength. You left too soon,” Snowdan shared on his ADUN N30 Balai Ringin Facebook page.

Donald won the then Bukit Begunan state constituency in 1987 for the Sarawak National Party (SNAP) and held the seat until 1991.

Donald was also a businessman with a successful group of companies.