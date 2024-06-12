GPS calls on authorities to probe writer of articles disparaging Abg Jo

KUCHING (June 12): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has called on the police and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to probe a writer whose online articles are said to have disparaged Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s reputation.

GPS information chief Datuk Idris Buang, who is also a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) legal team member, claimed the writer had malicious intent in publishing offending content against Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman.

“In view of the many police reports made against the writer of one news site on social media, I urge the police and the MCMC to investigate and take appropriate action under the MCMC Act and/or the Penal Code for repeatedly, with malicious intent or mala fide, making offending contents against our Sarawak Premier,” said the PBB information chief.

Idris was referring to the writer of articles online entitled: ‘When Will Abang Jo’s Luck Run Out?’ published on May 24 and ‘Opinion: A challenge to you, Abang Jo, if you are as great as you think you are’ published on June 10.

He said GPS will not entertain the writer’s hypocrisy and fall into his trap, hence seek action from the police and MCMC.

“Whilst he claims to be a miserable nobody who would not pay a meagre 20 sen for a regular teh tarik, he arrogantly puts up this challenge to the Premier on a subject of no concern to him. Is it not absurd?

“It only goes to show his malicious intention to ridicule, annoy, and agitate. As he said he is just a minnow, why should a minnow challenge a giant into a fight? Obviously, it is just a way to insult and annoy,” Idris claimed.

According to him, the writer could be investigated under Sections 211 and 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 211 provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, or up to a year in jail, or both against those who post offensive content with the intention to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass anyone else, while Section 233 provides for the same punishments for improper use of network facilities or services, among others.

Under Section 506 of the Penal Code, the punishment for criminal intimidation is up two years in prison and/or a possible fine upon conviction.

“His continuing his series of diatribes and insults only go to show how malicious be is in trying to belittle our Premier while causing unease among Sarawakians. Just simply to annoy and cause unease,” added Idris.

Yesterday, Idris said two separate police reports had been lodged here against the writer for disparaging the Premier.