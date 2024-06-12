Jobless man in Kuching gets six months’ jail for threatening to kill dad

KUCHING (June 12): A 23-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his 57-year-old father with a machete.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Gibbson Oliver, who was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term up to seven years or a fine, or both.

He committed the offence at a house in Kampung Stampin, BDC here at around at 6.45pm on June 9.

Based on the facts of the case, Gibbson, who had asked for money from his father, flew into a fit of rage after being advised by his father to get a job and stop asking for money from him.

Gibbson then took a machete and wielded it to his father along with threatening to kill him.

Fearing for his safety, his father immediately lodged a police report that led to Gibbson’s arrest on June 10.

Following his arrest, Gibbson was found positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and has two previous records involving drugs.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Gibbson was unrepresented by counsel.