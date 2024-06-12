Kapit’s 150-year-old Tai Pek Kong temple gets new signboard

KAPIT (June 12): Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple board of management members on Sunday witnessed the installation of a new signboard at the temple entrance.

Board chairman Ma Tian Ho said the fixture was made from imported teak to reflect the temple’s history.

“Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple has existed for 150 years. It was built using belian by Kapit’s early Chinese settlers to pay homage to the Tai Pek Kong deity as well as seek protection and spiritual guidance,” he said.

The ceremony witnessed performances by the temple’s lion dance troupe and the setting-off of fireworks.

The temple is under the management of Tai San Ten Association, of which Ma is the chairman.

At the end of the ceremony, board members and worshippers in attendance were treated to a dinner at the temple grounds.