Kota Kinabalu seeks to forge closer ties with China’s Changsha City

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has expressed its commitment to enhance cooperation with Changsha City in China through the proposed implementation of a Friendship City initiative.

Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said that this matter was discussed with a delegation from Changsha City during their courtesy visit led by Lu Xingying, the Deputy Secretary-General of Changsha Municipal People’s Government, Tuesday.

Sabin said that the proposed bilateral cooperation, which has been endorsed by the state government, involves various initiatives, including economic development, sustainable urban development and climate management.

“We also hope to collaborate in tourism industry development, cultural heritage, expertise sharing and governance,” he said in a statement here Wednesday.

According to the statement, a DBKK delegation had previously paid a courtesy call on Gao Wengqi, Deputy Mayor of the Changsha Municipal People’s Government, on May 12 last year, for a preliminary discussion on the Friendship City proposal.