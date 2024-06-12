Kuching man loses RM271,000 to investment scam found on Facebook

KUCHING (June 12): A man in his 40s here was made RM271,000 poorer after he invested in a non-existent investment scheme on Facebook.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a report on the scam was filed on June 10.

“The victim was drawn to the investment scheme after encountering it while browsing Facebook. He was then added to a WhatsApp group named ‘PIMCO Malaysia Station’,” Ahsmon said in a statement.

“To proceed with the investment, the victim was given an application to download on his mobile phone called ‘T.RowerPricePlus’.

“Promised high returns, the victim made 18 online transactions to six different company accounts in stages from April 2024 to June 2024,” said Ahsmon.

He pointed out the Kuching District Police Headquarters’ Commercial Crime Investigation Division has so far this year investigated 27 cases with similar modus operandi, which have resulted in losses totalling RM2,920,589.89.

Members of the public are reminded to be more cautious and not easily deceived by any online investments promising high returns in a short period.

The public can contact the 997 hotline (National Scam Response Centre) or visit the nearest police station for advice.