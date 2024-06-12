Malaysia explores Singapore’s potential contribution of English teachers

PUTRAJAYA (June 12): Malaysia has discussed with Singapore on the possibility of the island republic sending teachers to teach English and other subjects in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The was raised by Anwar during his four-eyed meeting with the republic’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Seri Perdana here today.

“We did discuss about the possibility of Singapore considering my humble submission of sending teachers to teach English or some other subjects to many regions in this country.

“Let young graduates make their own choice (regarding which subject to teach) if they can,” he said in a joint press conference with Wong here today.

Anwar said he was pleased that Wong is prepared to consider his request to improve English proficiency and other subjects in Malaysia.

“This is not something that we prepared through the officers. We want to just to prove that sometimes prime ministers can decide before the ministers,” he said.

Earlier Anwar and Wong held a meeting in conjunction with the latter’s maiden visit to Malaysia after being sworn in to the top post on May 15.

Wong’s visit underscores Malaysia and Singapore’s shared commitment in bolstering long-standing relations and as preparation for the Annual Leaders’ Retreat to be hosted by Malaysia at the end of this year.

Singapore is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among Asean countries with total trade valued at RM363.13 billion (approximately US$79.60 billion). – Bernama