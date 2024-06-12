Man in Miri gets five years, one stroke for third drug abuse conviction

MIRI (June 12): A man twice convicted for drug abuse was sentenced by the Sessions Court here today to five years in jail and ordered caned once for committing the same offence again.

Judge Azreena Aziz meted out the sentence after Sophie Hamzah, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 read together with Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

The accused was also placed under police supervision for a period of two years.

The jail sentence is to run from the date of arrest on July 6, 2022.

Sophie, from Kampung Hilir in Sibu, was charged with self-administration of amphetamine and methamphetamine, after testing positive at the Miri Central police station at about 4.30pm on July 6, 2022.

It was informed that he had been convicted in 2018 and 2019 for the same offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Ali Hussain prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.