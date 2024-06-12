Penampang council questioned for not using local parking management company

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): Parti Warisan is questioning the decision of the Penampang District Council to use a Peninsular Malaysia-based company to collect public parking fees from July 1.

“Did the Penampang Municipal Council even call for a tender to undertake the job?” asked Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong.

“There are a few local companies which can provide the same services but not given the chance to do so and we demand an answer from the relevant authority.”

Junz, who is the Tanjung Aru assemblyman, said in a statement on Wednesday that there were a few local companies that could provide the service.

Parking in Donggongon and other rated areas in Penampang will finally be imposed a fee beginning July 1 after many have been dreading the implementation for several months.

Junz also said that he had been informed that when the contract for the Kota Kinabalu parking fee collection expires by the end of this year, the Kota Kinabalu City Hall intends to award the contract to the same West Malaysian company that will start collecting parking fees in Penampang.

“I advise the Kota Kinabalu City Hall to consider this matter seriously before awarding the parking fee collection job. Make sure to give priority to local service providers and award the contract to a Sabah company that is qualified and capable of doing a good job.”

Junz also urged the local authorities to upgrade parking facilities given that they are collecting fees.

“It is not right for people to put up with inferior facilities when they are already expected to pay for it.”