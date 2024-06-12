Premier hopeful Sarawak’s 2024 revenue to surpass 2023’s RM13.3 bln

KUCHING (June 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is hopeful that Sarawak’s revenue for this year would surpass the RM13.3 billion achieved in 2023.

Speaking at the Gawai Dayak open house organised by the Sarawak Premier’s Department, he said the state has been achieving good ‘harvests’ due to hard work by the people.

“I was informed that Gawai is a celebration to give thanks for the good harvest and, so far, Sarawak has had ‘good harvests’.

“Last year, RM13.3 billion (in revenue) was a good harvest for us and hopefully this year’s harvest will be on par with or even better than that.

“I am proud to say that the success we have achieved so far is due to our collective effort to position Sarawak as the most developed state by 2030,” he said at the event at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building.

He added international guests coming for the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) here are looking at Sarawak’s potential in the new hydrogen economy.

“They are experts in the field and most of them had said they are quite surprised by what we had done in the hydrogen economy.

“They take us as an example, as our government is committed to reducing carbon emissions while preserving the new economy as part of our development agenda,” he said.

Regarding the Gawai Dayak celebration, he said it is one of the festivities where people of all races in Sarawak join together to celebrate.

“That is the uniqueness of Sarawak. We do not fight but we ‘beraya’ (celebrate) together to maintain such culture among us, which has become a wealth for Sarawak.

“We join forces to develop Sarawak together.

“Today, we are recognised as a high-income state,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, cabinet ministers and deputy ministers as well as senior government officials.