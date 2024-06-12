Proton plans to launch five EV models under e.MAS brand

SUBANG JAYA (June 12): National carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) is planning to launch five electric vehicle (EV) models that use the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform under its newly launched EV brand, Proton e.MAS.

Proton Edar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the first EV model under the new brand is set to be launched by 2025.

“We have not decided on the timeline but the first model (will be launched) very soon, it could be early 2025, or earlier.

“We want to ensure the acceptance of Proton EV in the market… in terms of the volume and model, we will decide (to launch more EVs) based on the demand and acceptance by the public of Proton EVs.”

He was speaking to the media after launching Proton’s new EV brand name and logo, e.MAS at the Proton Centre of Excellence here today.

Roslan said the company would look for suitable prices to market the Proton e.MAS EVs that would benefit the public and the government.

“Apart from developing an automotive ecosystem, we are also entrusted by the government and shareholders to produce cars that are affordable for Malaysians.

“We notice most EV cars currently in the market are ranged above RM100,000 and we are looking at a suitable price range that is good for Proton, the public as well as the government,” he said.

Proton has today launched its new EV brand named e.MAS, which is aimed at electrifying mobility for Malaysians with its new upcoming EV models.

Proton chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said the e.MAS brand and its products are an extension of Proton’s three core values of Innovative Technology, Reliability and International.

“This is the next step in the evolution of the company and in the coming months, there will be additional announcements to build brand recognition and product advocacy in the run-up to the launch of the first Proton e.MAS EV in December this year,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama