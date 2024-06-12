Provide info of infant dropped off at baby hatch facilities, Fatimah reminds parents

KUCHING (June 12): It is important for parents of babies dropped off at baby hatch facilities to provide details of their newborn so that the adoption process would be made easier later, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Speaking on a previous case concerning a baby who was abandoned at a baby hatch facility at a private hospital last March, the Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the child has now been recognised as a citizen and a Sarawakian following her public appeal to the mother to come forward.

“The proper adoption process was adhered to at the district office and the child is now both a citizen and a Sarawakian.

“This is the reason why we need to have information about the biological mother to apply for citizenship and the ‘K’ (Sarawakian) status for the baby,” Fatimah said during a ceremony to present citizenship certificates and temporary documents to stateless children at a hotel here today.

She said stateless children from unregistered marriage or incomplete birth registration would face difficulties in accessing public services, such as those concerning education and health.

Other challenges faced by stateless children included difficulty in accessing services related to banking, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso), she added.

“These stateless children are also not allowed to possess passports and even if they have been adopted, they will face a lot of questioning at the immigration counters when they try to re-enter Sarawak.

“Every time, they will have to provide a lot of information (to the immigration officials) to prove they are adopted,” said Fatimah.

She said stateless children will also be subjected to various forms of discrimination and exploitations, including when seeking employment.

She also pointed out that there are a number of conditions that need to be fulfilled to be recognised as a Sarawakian or to be accorded the ‘K’ status in the identity card as the recognition would not be automatic even when the citizenship application has been approved.

On that note, she thanked the Home Affairs Ministry for listening to her ministry’s request in expediting the citizenship application process for stateless children placed at children homes in Sarawak as their biological parents could not be located.

The ceremony today witnessed seven children presented with citizenship certificates and another five stateless children issued with temporary documents while waiting for their citizenship application to be deliberated.