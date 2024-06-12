RM90 mln allocated to Unifor for non-Islamic houses of worship this year, says Uggah

KUCHING (June 12): About RM40.87 million has been approved under Phase 2 of the financial allocation under Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for the physical development of non-Islamic houses of worship, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In total, added the Unifor chairman, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved RM90 million for Unifor for such development this year.

“RM14.335 million of the RM90 million, equivalent to 16 per cent of this year’s allocation, has been disbursed under Phase 1 benefitting 32 houses of worship of various religions and denominations,” said Uggah.

The deputy premier told this to reporters after presenting cheques worth RM29.17 million to elected people’s representatives at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Under Phase 2 of the Unifor allocation, Uggah said the RM40.87 million, equivalent to about 45 per cent of the RM90 million, will benefit 91 houses of worship across Sarawak and the cheques were presented to the elected people’s representatives during the ceremony.

He further informed that the balance of RM34.795 million from this year’s allocation will be disbursed under the next phases after applications have been finalised.

“So, this is the continued programmes of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government and Abang Johari’s policy of inclusivity to assist all houses of worship in Sarawak,” said Uggah.

Separately, a meeting was held today to discuss Unifor’s financial allocations for mission schools in Sarawak.

As for the construction progress of Unifor headquarters, Uggah said the construction rate stands at about 90 per cent and the occupational permit for the building is expected to be issued in September this year.

Uggah said he was grateful to Abang Johari for allocating RM80 million and a strategic piece of land at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee for the construction of the headquarters and they were looking forward to moving into the building at the end of this year or early next year.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat.