Sabah Customs seizes six containers of liquor valued at over RM2.74 mln

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): Sabah’s Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) confiscated six containers of liquor estimated to be worth more than RM2.74 million including duty and taxes believed to have been smuggled in from neighbouring countries through Sepanggar Port here on May 10.

Sabah Zone Customs assistant director-general Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman said the seizure was made at 9am when the raiding team inspected 20 containers at the port because they suspected goods were being smuggled in using the containers.

“An inspection of all the containers showed as many as six containers were containing liquor totalling 149,825 litres of beer of various brands.

“The estimated value of the price is RM484,788 and the estimated duty and tax involved amounted to RM2,254,476,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the modus operandi of this smuggling syndicate was to falsify information by declaring the goods as others such as lamps, keys and fishing nets.

Mohd Nasir said the investigation was focused on the shipping agent because the goods declared in the container were different and did not comply with the rules outlined.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 52 and 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967. – Bernama