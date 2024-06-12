Sagah: Ministry committed to bridging education gap between urban, rural areas

KUCHING (June 12): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development will continue its commitment to bridging the education gap between urban and rural areas in Sarawak, its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn has assured.

He said one of the steps taken is the launching of two major Information and Communications Technology (ICT) initiatives targeting primary schools in the region, which include equipping all primary schools with computer facilities in 2020 and 2021.

“We also provide training and continuous professional development for teachers of ICT, Design and Technology subjects to ensure the optimal use of Raspberry Pi computers from 2022 to the present,” he said.

He was speaking when officiating the Raspberry Pi 2024 inauguration ceremony and certificate presentation at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus here yesterday.

Recognising the limited access to computers in Sarawak schools, Sagah said the Sarawak government through his ministry had provided Raspberry Pi computers to all 1,265 primary schools in 2020 and 2021.

The project details include a hardware cost of RM12.073 million with a total of 9,436 Raspberry Pi units distributed, covering all primary schools in Sarawak and benefiting approximately 240,000 pupils.

The project was implemented in 2020 and 2021, with Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) as the supplier.

The objectives of the project are to equip primary schools in Sarawak with computer facilities using Raspberry Pi devices; promote digital skills by aligning with the state’s digital economy agenda; and encourage the mastery of digital skills among younger generations starting in primary school.

Additionally, Sagah said the project aims to ensure early exposure to computers and ICT, enabling students to become proficient with technology and familiar with the digital world from an early age.

He also revealed that his ministry and Swinburne Sarawak will work with the Hornbill Foundation to provide Form 1 to 5 tuition classes in nine schools in Baram for the next five years.

“I want to thank the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus for helping out in this programme and providing Raspberry Pi training on behalf of the ministry for teachers.

“This initiative will significantly benefit rural students, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to excel in academics. For the record, educators in Sarawak who follow Raspberry Pi programmes such as Scratch and Phyton have successfully passed various levels.

“They will follow level D focusing on project-based learning to stimulate group projects in the classroom after that,” he said.

Also present during the event were Sagah’s deputy minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, ministry permanent secretary Adana Jed, deputy permanent secretary Aniela Siam, and Swinburne Sarawak pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Lau Hieng Ho.