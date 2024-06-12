Sarawak seeks to be region’s leading exporter of green hydrogen, says deputy minister

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak is looking to become a leading exporter of green hydrogen in the region, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability said Sarawak is seen as an ideal candidate for large scale green hydrogen projects due to factors such as the availability of renewable energy sources, strategic location, local government support, access to raw materials and other encouraging factors.

In his closing remarks for the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition (APGH 2024) here today, Dr Hazland said the speakers and panellists of the three-day conference delivered insightful presentations that highlight Sarawak’s unique advantages in the green hydrogen sector.

“Among the key takeaways include; green hydrogen is a crucial component in the global transition towards a low-carbon energy system – we must continue to integrate renewable energy sources, drive technological advancements, and develop infrastructure to support the growth of green hydrogen production and utilisation.

“Government support, international cooperation and research and development are essential in achieving this goal. We must also emphasise the economic and socioeconomic benefits of green hydrogen, as well as its potential to enhance energy security and mitigate climate change,” he said.

Dr Hazland said the inaugural APGH 2024 set the stage for Sarawak to continue its green hydrogen journey not only to achieve objectives outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 but also to position the state as the hub and focal point for green energy initiatives in the region.

Apart from hard-to-abate industries, Dr Hazland said Sarawak also made significant strides in other areas of green hydrogen application such as public transportation; proven with the Autonomous Rapid Transit, which is a mass transport system relying solely on green hydrogen.

He pointed out the state government has also announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy to further its ambitions to become a global leader in this sector.

The conference brought together 611 delegates, 72 distinguished speakers and presenters, and 96 participating companies from 19 nations, as well as hosted 3,233 trade visitors.

“I’m delighted to announce that we have achieved a total exhibition floor space of 2,400 square meters and a total value of memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed amounting to more than RM6 billion,” he added.