SEDC to position Sarawak as future green ammonia hub, says chairman

KUCHING (June 12): The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) aims to position Sarawak as a future hub for green ammonia, said chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

He said the plan will further establish Sarawak as a global green energy hub, complementing its current efforts in green hydrogen.

“Sarawak plans to produce blue ammonia in the near future, with longer-term goals of producing green ammonia from green hydrogen.

“This will be achieved through the electrolysis of water, providing a clean and sustainable source of energy,” he said during the Sarawak Agenda forum themed ‘Shaping Sarawak’s Future: Leading the Charge in Green Hydrogen Development’ at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 here yesterday.

Abdul Aziz said ammonia has significant potential across various industries, particularly in marine transportation.

“It is going to be an important fuel for ships, providing cleaner and greener transportation,” he said.

The utility of ammonia extends beyond fuel; it is also a key component in the production of fertilisers, urea, and various other products.

“Ammonia is easy to transport as a liquid, making it a versatile and valuable commodity,” he explained.

SEDC’s collaboration with Korean companies includes the construction of a hydrogen plant that will convert hydrogen to ammonia for export to Korea, where it will be utilised in power plants.

“This partnership highlights our commitment to fostering international collaborations for sustainable energy,” he said.

In addition to ammonia, he said Sarawak is also exploring the production of methanol, which boasts a wide range of applications.

“Methanol can be used as fuel and in the production of ascetic acid and fibres.

“We are also planning to manufacture siloxane from methanol, a product used in the pharmaceutical industry,” he said.

Abdul Aziz pointed out Sarawak’s initiatives are aligned with its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We are entering uncharted territories in our path to sustainable development.

“It is imperative that we engage industry leaders, policymakers, and communities, and encourage our younger generation to understand and participate in these green initiatives,” he emphasised.

Abdul Aziz added this is a pivotal moment in Sarawak’s history as it leads the charge for green hydrogen development.

“Together, we will write the story of progress and prosperity.

“Our motto, ‘Prospering Sarawak today for tomorrow’, encapsulates our commitment to a greener and brighter future for all,” he said.