SESB working tirelessly to get Tenom Pangi Hydro Station back in operation

TENOM (June 12): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has been working tirelessly to clear debris at the Tenom Pangi Hydro Station (SJHTP) and carrying out maintenance work after a mud flood hit the station at the end of 2022.

Its general manager, Ir Addie Ahmad, said the cleaning work is being carried out by an appointed contractor.

“The cleaning work is not easy because it involves removing mud, large stones and piles of wood that were washed away when the mud flood occurred.

“Meanwhile, another contractor was appointed to repair the three hydro turbines,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

To date SJHTP repairs are in full swing with the original target date of completion March 2024 for the first turbine, June 2024 for the second turbine and September 2024 for the third turbine.

According to the original calculation, the station was scheduled to be in operation by March 2024.

However, SESB and contractors faced many challenges when carrying out the restoration work.

The new target set to generate the first hydro unit will be in mid-July 2024.

The cleaning of the tunnel is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024, followed by wet commissioning through channeling river water into the tunnel to start rotating the turbines.

SESB is currently in the process of implementing permanent slope protection in critical areas along the entrance to the station. This effort is to ensure that landslides can be mitigated in the future.

Addie said five teams are covering an eight-kilometer distance back and forth inside the tunnel to clean the mud and wood that are still present in the power house and surge tank.

“SESB and the contractor are also using methods that do not involve any blasting activities for the purpose of crushing large rocks to facilitate the removal process,” said Addie.

The Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station is located in Tenom district and is fully operated by SESB.

Sungai Padas has become a source of water, where the rapidity of the river’s current is able to turn turbines and generate electricity.

This station has three turbines with a capacity of 22MW each that supplies electricity to the Sabah Grid of 66 MW.

The SJHTP was badly damaged following a landslide and mud flood on October 31, 2022. This caused damages to three turbines which subsequently caused SESB to lose 66MW of generating capacity from SJ Hidro Tenom Pangi.

The cost for repair has reached RM60 million and the station is expected to be fully operational by the end of November 2024.