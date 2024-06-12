Seven Bersatu members to be issued notices soon, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (June 12): Bersatu will send notices to seven of its members soon regarding the status of their membership as well as their parliamentary and state seats they currently hold.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said after that, he will send a notice to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, the Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly and the Speaker of the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly regarding their positions.

“There is a process, have to be very careful, need to complete the report because we do not want to be hasty, because it takes time to arrange properly, we do not want them to say this is irregular on technical grounds.

“We are confident that the steps taken are correct, in accordance with the Federal Constitution, the Anti-Party Hopping Act and, in line with that, the RoS (Registrar of Societies) agrees and we inform Bersatu Members of Parliament (MPs) and state assemblymen they must comply and sign but there are some who disagree… and to determine there is a by-election, it must be brought to the Speaker,” he told reporters after chairing the Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council Meeting at the PN headquarters here last night.

Previously, six Bersatu MPs and one state assemblyman had their party memberships revoked immediately after failing to respond to a written instruction from the party’s supreme leadership council (MPT) to pledge allegiance to the party.

The six MPs are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang); Zahari Kechik (Jeli); Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), also the Nenggiri state assemblyman; Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang). The other assemblyman is Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Klang).

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is also the PN chairman, confirmed that PAS would represent PN to contest in the Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang and PAS would announce its candidate on Saturday (June 15).

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with nominations to be held on June 22 and early voting on July 2.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the last state election, Nor Zamri, who was PAS Nibong Tebal president, defeated Pakatan Harapan’s Nurhidayah Che Ros with a majority of 1,563 votes. – Bernama