SK Jalan Haji Baki’s rebuilding project set for full completion next month

KUCHING (June 12): The rebuilding works on SK Jalan Haji Baki at Padawan near here should reach full completion by this July, as the current physical construction progress has reached 91.83 per cent, ahead of the initially-scheduled 90.83 per cent.

According to Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), costing RM18.18 million.

“I consider the old buildings, with wood structures, are already in a dilapidated state. That’s why the government decided to construct a new school complex for SK Jalan Haji Baki.

“We hope it can be completed soon,” he said during a press conference held after a site inspection yesterday.

The new buildings, according to project specifications, comprise the administration and academic block that also houses 12 classrooms, the canteen, a sports hall, an electricity room and other blocks for miscellaneous functions.

The Public Works Department (JKR) is the implementing agency of the project, which was targeted for completion within 26 months after the works kicked off on April 14, 2022.

It is also stated that upon the completion of this project, the old blocks at SK Jalan Haji Baki will be demolished.

Currently, there are some 25 ongoing projects in Sarawak under the purview of the Education Ministry, with three of them involving construction of new buildings and renovation works expected for completion this year.