SK Ulu Sg Merah upgrades library, computer rooms under Projek Mesra Rakyat

SIBU (June 12): The window panels of the library and computer rooms of SK Ulu Sungai Merah recently underwent renovations utilising funds under the Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR) 2023, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He said that during torrential rain, the rainwater would pour into the library and damage books as well as computer equipment.

“Hence, we have decided to replace the glass panels to solve this problem once and for all,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ling said the funding is from the Madani Community outreach initiative which aims to improve a school’s basic equipment and infrastructure, improving students’ learning environments.

In addition, he said the funds would also be utilised to upgrade St Vincent Chapel at Sungai Rassau near here, allowing them to build a new iron bridge spanning a length of 160 feet.

“Currently, the old wooden bridge connecting the longhouse to the church is in disrepair and poses as a serious danger to the villagers crossing it.

“Thus, we decided to build a new iron bridge from the longhouse to the church which provides great convenience for Rassau villagers to travel to and from the church,” he said.

Moreover, Ling said the funds will also be utilised to purchase a new mobile sound system for the Iban Methodist Rassau Church.

“With their own speaker, it’s easier for the church to host activities because they currently borrow the speaker from the longhouse.”