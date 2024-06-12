SMK Sacred Heart continues tradition of SPM excellence

SIBU (June 12): SMK Sacred Heart here has maintained its tradition of performing well in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), achieving an overall pass rate of 96.99 per cent in last year’s examination.

A total of 166 students sat for SPM 2023, with 121 or 72.89 per cent passing Bahasa Melayu, and 77 students or 46.38 per cent passing both Bahasa Melayu and History, qualifying them to receive the SPM certificate.

Notably, 11 subjects recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, highlighting the comprehensive academic strength of the school.

Additionally, SMK Sacred Heart celebrated the success of its top students, including Bryan Lim Zhiun Yi who achieved 11A+; Bryan Ngu Zhu Kiet and Eason Liaw Hua Shen who each scored 10A+ and 1A; Jonathan Wong Lee En who obtained 9A+ and 2A; and Joshua Ling Yong Onn who achieved 9A+, 1A and 1A-.

A further 29 students achieved at least one A, with 14 obtaining 5A or more.

“We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements in the 2023 SPM examinations.

“These results are a testament to the hard work of our students and the unwavering support from dedicated teachers and parents,” said principal David Teo.

He said the school’s focus on holistic education, encompassing various subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, Geography, Visual Arts Education, Additional Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Chinese Language, had yielded excellent results.

“The school continues to set high benchmarks in academic excellence to prepare students for future challenges and opportunities. The school community hopes to continue this success in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Lim when contacted said his excellent results had made his family and friends proud.

“I don’t have many tips other than doing lots of practice and revision. Each subject has its own way of being mastered. Learning Mathematics, for instance, requires continuous practice and a deep understanding of fundamental concepts.

“For Science, it is more effectively learned through experiments and research. By understanding different approaches for each subject, we can enhance efficiency and mastery in studies,” he said.

As for Ngu, he said the most important thing is to put in a lot of effort and study strategically.

“I study whenever I feel like it, but it is continuous. I also practise SPM sample questions from other states and review by watching YouTube videos,” he told The Borneo Post.

Liaw, meanwhile, said his success was down to hard work and unwavering support from his mother and elder brother.

“My father passed away when I was 13 and because of my family’s challenging financial situation, I was unable to go for tuition classes. I studied and revised my lessons on my own, so this success is indeed a sweet reward,” he said.