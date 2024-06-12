S’wak spikers to compete in two tourneys ahead of Sukma gold quest

SIBU (June 12): The Sarawak volleyball team will compete in two more tournaments to fine-tune their preparations ahead of their quest to strike gold at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024 here on Aug 17-24.

The first tournament will be the Datuk Bandar Cup Win Streak Volleyball Invitational Championship Malaysia 2024 in Johor on June 18-22.

“However, only the men’s team will compete in the tournament,” said Sibu Volleyball Association chairman Datuk Moh Wung Ming, also the Sarawak head coach.

He told reporters this when met after receiving a RM50,000 minor rural project (MRP) fund from Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng for the installation of an LED panel system at the Sibu Volleyball Indoor Stadium at Rejang Park here, which is the Sukma venue for volleyball.

The state men’s and women’s teams will then compete in the July 2-8 Sarawak Cup.

“Teams from Australia, the Philippines and Thailand will compete in the tournament while Indonesia and Taiwan have yet to confirm their participation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chieng, who is also the Sarawak assistant chef de mission for volleyball, said the state aims to win both the men’s and women’s events.

In the 2022 edition in Selangor, the Sarawak men’s team bagged gold while the women’s team settled for bronze.

Apart from volleyball, Sibu will also host football and badminton for Sukma. – Bernama