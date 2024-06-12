S’wak Transport Ministry keen to collab with Canada to boost state’s aviation, maritime industry

KUCHING (June 12): The Sarawak Transport Ministry (MOTS) is keen on the potential partnership, joint ventures, knowledge exchange and training initiatives with Canadian counterparts to drive the growth and development of the state’s aviation and maritime industries.

MOTS in a statement said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin received a courtesy call from a Canadian delegation led by Senior Trade Commissioner Ryan Baerg at the MOTS office on Tuesday, with the aim of building upon the fruitful discussions initiated during Sarawak’s delegation visit to Canada in September 2023.

The delegation included Trade Commissioners Azhar Ali, Yamunah Kandasamy, Noorkhairul Aliza, Nanee Muniandy and Thomas Chan from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

“The delegation expressed keen interest in furthering collaboration between Canada and Sarawak, particularly in the transport sector, and enhancing the industry cooperation between the two regions,” MOTS said in a statement.

During the meeting, Lee provided an overview of Sarawak’s transportation industry, highlighting key projects such as the Kuching Urban Transport System and the establishment of a new Sarawak airline.

He also provided an overview of the proposed development of a new Kuching International Airport as announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg recently.

“Cooperation in aviation is also important. There are significant opportunities in aircraft parts manufacturing, aerospace engineering, drones and human capital development.

“We hope Canada, renowned for its expertise in aerospace engineering, will support Sarawak’s aviation industry, particularly in manufacturing and training initiatives,” said Lee in the statement.

Additionally, Baerg highlighted Canada’s visa requirements for foreign nationals and assured assistance through their High Commission Office in Kuala Lumpur regarding any issues faced by government officers or businesses collaborating with Canada.

Baerg thus pledged to explore future planning, cooperation opportunities as well as potential investments and joint ventures between Sarawak and Canada.

Lee was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Datu Wong Hieng Seng and the MOTS Aviation Division team during the meeting.