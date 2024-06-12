S’wak’s H2 Hub ‘plug and play’ to accommodate hydrogen players, facilitates industry, says SEDC Energy CEO

KUCHING (June 12): The Sarawak Hydrogen (H2) Hub is designed to accommodate various hydrogen-related ventures and facilitate the hydrogen industry, said SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Hardin.

According to Robert, the hub’s ‘plug and play’ concept signifies its role as a nucleus or the central, most important part for any hydrogen projects.

“The Sarawak Hydrogen Hub, as the name suggests, is a hub for hydrogen projects.

“In future phases, we have space for additional and diverse types of electrolysers to be plugged in, whereby prospective investors can plug in various types of electrolysers and take advantage of the shared facilities we are establishing,” he said.

“Key processes such as water preparation, purification, and hydrogen drying will constitute common technologies within the balance of plants (BOPs),” he added.

Robert shared these insights during a forum titled ‘Forging Ahead: Keeping Up with Green Hydrogen Developments in Sarawak’ at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here on Tuesday.

While addressing a query on whether the hub’s ‘plug and play’ concept would entail pre-selecting the type of industries to be housed within the hub, he said: “Much like Germany’s industrial parks that cater to petrochemical players, our hub is tailored to accommodate hydrogen players.

“It is a concept that originated from the high costs associated with hydrogen production. We are exploring various models to structure these projects, aiming to optimise costs and improve the efficiency of producing green hydrogen,” he explained.