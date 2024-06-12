Tuaran District to be cashless region

TUARAN (June 12): The “Cashless Tuaran” programme is in line with the Digital Government’s target towards cashless financial transactions.

It is also a larger initiative by the government under the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint and Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital technology and drive economic and financial transformation across the country.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglim Hajiji Noor said this at the opening of the Sabah Credit Corporation’s (SCC) “Cashless Tuaran” Programme and 22nd Client Service Centre, located at The Gate, Jalan Berungis, Tuaran, on Wednesday.

He said cashless transactions offer many benefits, including easier, faster and safer payment methods. This initiative not only facilitates daily transactions, but also solves the issue of lack of ATM machines in rural areas.

“This programme will also improve financial management for traders, provide new business development opportunities, and improve inventory management.

“The State Government is active in that regard for the well-being of its people, as well as bringing development and progress, especially related to the latest technology, to the people in the city, the countryside and the interior,” he said.

He added in ensuring that cashless payments benefit the well-being of the people as a whole, the Federal and State Governments are always concerned to ensure that communication infrastructure is available, including intensified efforts to immediately complete 398 telecommunication towers throughout Sabah through the National Digital Interconnection Plan (Jendela).

He said various initiatives have also been announced such as the use of Digital Signature and Digital Certificate for official government affairs and the production of certificates, licenses or permits by State Government agencies.

The use of Digital Signature and Digital Certificate is also one of the efforts to reduce physical services through the counter.

Hajiji added the State Government’s application systems will be equipped with online payment acceptance services and a payment acceptance portal called “BayuPay” will be launched in the near future, in addition to starting the use of the Electronically Know Your Customer (eKYC) concept, which will allow the people to make applications from the government portal/website without the need to come to the offices.

“The State Government through the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) continues to commit to providing digital infrastructure in rural areas in Sabah to support and accelerate the use of digital financial services.

“A total of 300 locations throughout Sabah have been installed with VSAT Starlink technology through Sabah Net so that access to financial services in rural areas can be expanded.

“Sabah Net is now working with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the banks under it as part of Sabah Net’s initiative to enable digital finance for underserved communities.

“This is to promote access to financial services, in addition to bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas and promoting financial literacy, in line with the SMJ’s direction in an effort to empower the digital economy,” he emphasised.

He hoped that the “Cashless Tuaran” programme, a collaborative initiative between SCC and United Overseas Bank (UOB), which aims to declare the Tuaran District as a cashless region by educating the community about the use of online payments and QR, can achieve its goals and gain support from the residents of the district.

“This is one of the very good initiatives and I hope that SCC and UOB will always formulate and expand this cashless payment initiative to other areas in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji also hoped that with the existence of this Client Service Center, SCC’s services and financial facilities can facilitate business and benefit residents, including in Tuaran and nearby districts.

“These initiatives are in line with one of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development plan’s objectives which are financial inclusiveness and effective service delivery,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said SCC’s consistent performance had enabled it to pay an interim dividend of RM10 million for Financial Year 2023 in May 2024.

Hajiji said this is one of the signs of excellence of SCC, one of the state government agencies that has paid dividends to the government, in their service delivery.

He was very satisfied with the steps and initiatives of SCC to reframe the existing financing policy, create suitable products for various groups and create more customer service centers and mobile offices.