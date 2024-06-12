UMS water problem protest has no police permit

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): The protest on the water supply problem at University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) which is expected to be held on June 14 does not have a permit or approval from the police.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said police did not process the application from the organizers of “#KamiMahuAir Sabah” as it was not completed with the necessary documentation.

“We have sent a response letter to the organizers stating that the application cannot be processed.

“The letter was sent via post and through WhatsApp application because the organizers could not be contacted,” he said on Wednesday.

Kasim therefore advised the public, especially students, not to get involved in the gathering.

A group of University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students are resolute to stage the protest on water issues plaguing not only the institution but the state of Sabah as a whole.

It is also understood that a memorandum will be sent to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor during the assembly that will be held in front of Kinabalu Tower.