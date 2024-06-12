Young man sent to reform school for raping minor

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): An 18-year-old unemployed man was sent to a reform school by a Sessions Court here for two counts of raping a minor.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan made the order on the young man when the case came up for mention to tender the latter’s probation report prepared by an officer of the Welfare Department.

The court ordered him to be sent to the school for three years or until he reaches 21 or whichever earlier.

The young man had pleaded guilty during a previous hearing but his sentencing was put off pending the production of the report.

A Welfare Department representative had tendered the social report and suggested for the young man to be sent to the Henry Gurney School.

The young man admitted to commit the offences on the 15-year-old student at a hut on June 19 and at a beach, both in Papar, on November 13, 2023.

He was convicted under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The judge also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for two years after coming out from the reform school.