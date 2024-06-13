15 premises in Sabah caught stealing electricity

SANDAKAN (June 13): Fifteen premises in Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Tuaran and Sandakan were raided by the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd. (SESB) on suspicion of tampering with electric meters and illegal electrical connections.

ECoS chief executive officer Datuk Ir. Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid said SESB incurred RM3 million loss from the illegal activities.

He told a press conference here on Thursday that out of the 15 theft cases, 10 were committed at various premises including shrimp farms, tourist centres, furniture stores, restaurants, ice factories, seafood processing factories, and entertainment centres.

ECoS seized evidence such as illegal connection cables, tampered electric meters and electronic equipment used to interfere with SESB meters.

Abdul Nasser said ECoS will take prosecutorial action in court under Sections 61(1) and 61(3) of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, and if found guilty, the premises owner may be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for a period not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Furthermore, any party found complicit in tampering with meters or making illegal electrical wiring can also be charged under Section 61(1) of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024.

At the same time, SESB can also claim back the losses incurred based on Section 62 of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024.

The enforcement raid also involved inspections of electrical installations, with 20 unregistered and unlicensed generator sets found. This offence can be fined up to RM500,000 or imprisoned for up to five years, or both, under Section 8 of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024.

“ECoS will continue to conduct raids and enforcement activities to eradicate electricity theft and ensure that all electrical installations are registered and licensed under the Electrical Supply Enactment 2024, so that all installation activities operate safely,” said Abdul Nasser.

ECoS also reminds and warns electricity users not to engage in any meter tampering or illegal connections to avoid legal action.

In a separate event, ECoS celebrated the official opening of its East Coast Regional branch office located at Wisma Saban, Sandakan to facilitate transactions and provide easier access for stakeholders to obtain information and services related to licence registration, complaints, competency, safety and energy efficiency.