59,940 companies involving 198,046 vehicles receive diesel subsidy under SKDC as of Wednesday, says minister

PUTRAJAYA (June 13): A total of 59,940 companies involving 198,046 public and commercial transport vehicles received approval for diesel subsidy under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) as of yesterday, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Ali.

In a statement today, he said that applications to join SKDS have shown a significant daily increase following the announcement of targeted subsidy implementation and the new diesel price adjustment starting on Monday (June 10).

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) pioneered the expansion of Budi MADANI: SKDS 2.0 on March 7, which was initially open to nine types of commercial transport vehicles.

On May 13, SKDS 2.0 was offered to an additional 14 types of commercial transport vehicles, bringing the total to 33 types, including the initial 10 types of public transport vehicles under SKDS 1.0.

Armizan said that on June 9, the day before the price float began, KPDN received overall applications from 40,264 companies involving 156,242 vehicles.

“Approval of applications increased at the highest rate on June 10, recording 8,584 companies involving 19,612 public and commercial transport vehicles.

“This is an increase of 7,097 companies (477 percent) and 16,584 vehicles (548 percent) compared to the previous day, June 9, which only recorded approval for 1,487 companies involving 3,028 vehicles,” he said.

He noted that immediate approval can be granted through the MySubsidi Diesel system as long as the application is submitted with complete information.

“KPDN expects applications to continue to rise, especially until June 30, in line with the deadline for cash reimbursements to SKDS recipients who have not yet received their fleet cards,” he said.

Armizan also urged eligible transport companies to promptly apply through the link https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my to benefit from the targeted subsidies offered by the government.

The government introduced BUDI MADANI with a provision of a monthly RM200 cash subsidy for eligible groups such as farmers, smallholders, and private diesel vehicle owners, which could be applied for starting last Monday.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that subsidy allocations are targeted at eligible groups, covering individual assistance (BUDI Individu), farmers and smallholders (BUDI Agri-Commodity), and companies and transport vehicles (MySubsidi Diesel).

Starting June 10, the retail diesel price at all petrol stations in the Peninsula was set at RM3.35 per litre, which is the unsubsidised market price based on the average for May 2024 according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula. – Bernama