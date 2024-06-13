7th Battalion Border Regiment delivers relief aid to Rh Ugop Umpin fire victims

BINTULU (June 13): The 7th Battalion of the Border Regiment has been involved in delivering relief items to fire victims of Rumah Ugop Umpin in Nanga Sigu, Pandan, Sebauh, recently.

Its commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Shahrin Mohd Nahrawi said the longhouse was located 145km from Bintulu and it took four hours to reach there by road.

According to him, the fire broke out on June 2 and affected 325 residents from 43 families.

He said the relief operation was coordinated by the Bintulu Resident Office and involved other relevant government agencies.

“The team had mobilised a three-tonne truck with seven personnel to deliver essential items, such as mattresses, pillows and drinking water.

“This kind of assistance can further strengthen the relationship between the armed forces and the public as well as other government agencies,” he added.