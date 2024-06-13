American Green Corner launched at Sabah State Library

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): The launching of the American Green Corner at the Sabah State Library in Tanjung Aru is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Malaysia and the United States, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“We look forward to many more such partnerships in the future. We thank the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for your support in fostering knowledge exchange which has strengthened closer ties between our countries.

“This initiative also signifies our collective commitment towards educational and environmental advancements in Sabah,” he said at the launch here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s speech was delivered by Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

He said the American Green Corner is more than just a space within the Sabah State Library as it represents a significant commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision for Sabah’s future. A future where education, innovation and environmental stewardship are intertwined to create a harmonious and sustainable society,” he said.

Hajiji said the American Green Corner is significant because it is a hub for learning, a place where the community can access a wealth of resources on environmental issues, sustainable practices and the latest technologies.

“By providing these resources, we empower our citizens, especially the younger generation, with the knowledge and tools necessary to make a positive impact on our environment.

“This initiative is a crucial part of our broader vision encapsulated in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

“Our goal is to ensure that Sabah not only prospers economically but also thrives in terms of environmental health and social well-being.

“Indeed, the American Green Corner supports this vision by fostering an informed and environmentally conscious society,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Sabah government’s commitment to the state’s future is reflected in the SMJ Roadmap, resting on three foundational pillars of “Agriculture, Industry and Tourism, Investing in Our People and Enhancing Connectivity with a Green Approach.”

“Certainly, the American Green Corner initiative supports all these efforts by disseminating information on sustainable business practices, helping our local businesses and industries to adopt eco-friendly methods and contribute to a greener economy.

“In addition, it will enhance the educational experience of our students and researchers, fostering a generation that is well-versed in sustainable practices and environmental stewardship,” he said.

Also present was Sabah State Library director Fatimah Abdillah.