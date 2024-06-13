Anwar: Govt firm about not interfering in artistic creativity

KUALA LUMPUR (June 13): The government is firm about not interfering with matters of creativity, idea generation, and the values in local art, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the government also continues to support the principle of freedom of expression through artworks which must be encouraged.

Having had the opportunity to watch the movie ‘Sheriff Narko Integriti’ last night, he also expressed admiration for the quality of the film and the themes presented by Syafiq Yusof, the film’s director.

“I was impressed by how this film made integrity, corruption, and abuse of power issues its main themes.

“I welcome the sincere efforts of the filmmaker who embraced the government’s firm stance in facing issues of corruption and governance weaknesses,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar added that the impressive quality of the film also convinced him that the local film industry is capable of competing internationally.

In the same post, the Prime Minister also congratulated the entire team involved in the making of Sheriff Narko Integriti.

Yesterday, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, had the opportunity to watch the movie through a programme organised by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in Putrajaya.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and the cast members including Zul Ariffin, Azira Shafinaz, Aaron Aziz, Elizabeth Tan, and crime analyst Kamal Affandi Hashim. – Bernama