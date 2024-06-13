Building elevated roads on peat soil based on needs, says Nanta

KUCHING (June 13): Building elevated roads will only be considered based on needs, said federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He pointed out that elevated roads may be needed in areas with peat soil surface because conventional roads would get damaged easily if built on peat soil.

“Elevated road (on peat soil) is the solution to reduce the cases of maintenance or repairs,” he said.

He was responding to reporters when asked to comment on a suggestion by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg recently.

“If we decide on a certain method like elevated roads, it should be based on needs. For instance, if we built roads on peat soil surface using conventional methods, the road might be easily damaged,” he said.

The Kapit MP stressed that elevated road is not a new idea as the Public Works Department (JKR) has implemented it before, particularly on Pan Borneo Highway Package 11 in Lambir, costing around RM60 million.

He however pointed out that the elevated road was built after the initial conventional road suffered cracks shortly after it was built.

On a June 7 report Abang Johari was reported as saying that Sarawak needs a new approach to solve challenges in road construction on peat soil.

To date, the rehabilitation of floating roads over peat soil remains a challenge, and thus there is a need to conduct studies on constructing elevated roads on peat soil, he said.

“Lessons learned from our experience constructing roads to Asajaya, Samarahan over six years indicate that even with measures such as laying a ‘carpet’ to soften bumps, the road remains uncomfortable.

“Consequently, we need to change our approach. We have requested the Public Works Department (JKR) to conduct a study on constructing elevated roads on peat soil,” said Abang Johari.

He added that constructing floating roads on peat soil should be avoided as it would release excess carbon to the atmosphere.

Thus, he said by shifting towards elevated roads, it would not only minimise environmental impact but also can also be utilised as a long term carbon storage.

“Elevated roads offer benefits such as reduced surface waves and lower maintenance. By constructing elevated roads on peat soil, we avoid disturbing the peat, which serves as a carbon storage.

“This allows us to potentially claim carbon storage benefits. To achieve good road infrastructure on peat soil, elevation is necessary to preserve the peat for carbon storage.

“As we are committed to a green economy, it makes sense to opt for elevated roads and utilise piling techniques for renovation,” said Abang Johari.