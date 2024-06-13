Burglar who hid in ceiling of Kuching house gets eight months’ jail

KUCHING (June 14): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 24-year-old man to eight months in jail for housebreaking.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mohammad Ezzinull Azizie Suhaimi on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Mohammad Ezzinull committed the offence in a house belonging to a 48-year-old man at Jalan Tan Sri William Tan here around 2.15pm on June 8.

Based on the facts of the case, a neighbour called to inform the house owner that there was a man in his backyard.

The house owner then lodged a police report before returning home.

Police who inspected the house found Mohammad Ezzinull hiding in the ceiling of the house.

Further inspection found four security alarms from the house in Mohammad Ezzinull’s bag.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Mohammad Ezzinull was unrepresented by legal counsel.