Civil servant claims trial to two corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): A civil servant claimed trial in a Sessions Court here on Thursday to two corruption charges.

On the first count, Abidin Jaya, 50, who appeared before judge Jason Juga, was accused of corruptly asking RM30,000 from a director of a company to lessen a report impact on an alleged illegal logging offence.

The alleged bribe offence took place at a hotel in Keningau on September 14, 2019.

On the second count, Abidin had allegedly accepted RM15,000 bribe from the said director through a man for the similar purpose at the same time and place.

Both the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same act.

If found guilty, he is liable to a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe received or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court fixed August 7 for pre-trial case management.

In the meantime, Abidin was released on RM10,000 bail with RM2,000 deposit and one local surety.

The court also ordered him to surrender his passport and report to the MACC office once in two months, pending disposal of his case.

Abidin was represented by counsel Noor Ilienna Rahayu Ibrahim.