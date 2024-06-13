Discover Petronas @Schools instills passion for STEM among Ranau students

RANAU (June 13): Petronas held the Discover Petronas @Schools at the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Ranau on June 12 here, aiming to ignite passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among students in the district.

With a participation of 420 students as well as 39 teachers from MRSM Ranau and nine schools in the district, the programme exposed the young minds to the diverse career paths in the oil, gas, and energy sectors and introduced them to Petronas’ education sponsorship initiatives. It also featured engaging career forums, interactive booths, and hands-on learning experiences, facilitated by Petronas volunteers.

The event was attended by Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who also witnessed the handing over of Petronas 50th Anniversary Torch, symbolising the passing of knowledge and innovation across generations.

The torch is part of the “Journey of the Twin Torches” tour, representing inspiration and empowerment. It will travel across Malaysia, honouring significant places and events in Petronas’ legacy.

“It is significant that Discover Petronas @Schools is held here at MRSM Ranau, the latest education facility to be built in the district and the pride of Ranau,” said Masidi, describing the programme as an excellent platform for students to get exposure on opportunities available in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

Petronas Vice President of Group Human Resource Management, Ruslan Islahudin, highlighted Petronas’ commitment to ensure that the company’s education initiatives reach all corners of Sabah, benefitting as many Sabahans as possible. He said that last year alone, Petronas carried out various education and human capital development programmes involving over 136,100 Sabahan youths.

Speaking during the programme’s career experiential forum, Petronas Senior General Manager of Global HR Partners, Project Delivery & Technology, Maria Teo said Petronas’ longstanding dedication to education began as early as 1975.

Maria, who is from Penampang, shared about her journey, which took a change for the better when she received Petronas education sponsorship in 1996. She was one of two Sabahan recipients that year.

“For half a century, Petronas has played a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing talents, leaving an indelible mark on countless individuals like me. My journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and opportunity,” she said.

Also present was Petronas Senior Vice President, Malaysia Petroleum Management, Datuk Ir Bacho Pilong.