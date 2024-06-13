Don: Workforce requirement vital for advancing hydrogen economy

KUCHING (June 13): There is a need to have a new national occupational skills standard outlined for the hydrogen industry, said Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak deputy pro-chancellor (Academic) Prof Sim Kwan Yong.

This skill development, he said, is the key in developing a workforce that is ready to transition towards green hydrogen economy, in line with the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR).

“Research and development (R&D), both in terms of technology, as well as identifying the skill set required for the development of hydrogen is also equally important,” he said at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) 2024 Conference and Exhibition here yesterday.

In sharing his insights during the forum titled ‘Jobs, Enterprise and Education: Opportunities for the Next Generation’, he said Sarawak could well utilise its well-established skilled manpower in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry to be part of the hydrogen workforce.

“On the first day of APGH Conference and Exhibition, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the proposed establishment of a centre of excellence for clean energy in Sarawak.

“That is very much in line with what has been outlined in the studies in Australia, in which the hydrogen skill centre leverages on research and skills growth,” he said.

According to a case study conducted in the Victorian Hydrogen Hub, a hub set up by Swinburne University in Australia in collaboration with the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIRO) and a German technology organisation, Sim said industry stakeholders as the case’s respondents had highlighted the importance of work skills training as its utmost priority, rather than policy-making.

One of the key reflections from that particular study, he said, was to identify and meet the industry’s training needs, such as in the area of safety training.

“The business community thinks that lots of trainings are required in the area of safety for hydrogen economy, but on the other hand, if you engage with the gas industry or with those who have been working with pressurised gases for many, many years, they will think that there is no trend in this particular area.”

“So it is really essential to engage with the industry players in the private sector in determining what and where the gap is, as well as to identify the trends in the particular business,” he said.

Moderated by Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Datu Azmi Bujang, the forum was also participated by Sarawak Business Federation deputy president Datuk Philip Ting, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia director of Centre of Hydrogen Energy Prof Dr Aishah Abdul Jalil, the United States of America Embassy Kuala Lumpur unit chief for energy, environment, science, technology and health Katie Jernigan, and Adelan Limited chief executive officer Dr Michaela Kendall.