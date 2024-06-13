Dr Sim joins chorus of netizens condemning Proton’s map labelling error

KUCHING (June 13): A labelling error for Sabah and Sarawak on a map during the recent launch of new Proton car models has been condemned by netizens including Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier did not hold back in a post on Facebook criticising the mistake.

“After 60 years of Malaysia. If big corporations of Malaysia still don’t know simple facts, wondering how are the ordinary Malaysians?

“What else the rest of Malaysia doesn’t know (about) Sabah or Sarawak?” asked Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Proton has since apologised for the mistake with a clarification on Facebook.

“Proton acknowledges an error in a presentation mislabelling the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

“We deeply regret this mistake and understand the sensitivities it has stirred among our fellow Malaysians,” the notice said.

Proton said it holds the unity and diversity of Malaysia in the highest regard, are committed to respecting and celebrating all states equally.

“We sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding caused and appreciate any feedback from the public,” the company said.

“We will ensure greater care in our future endeavours. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”