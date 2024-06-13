Dr Sim urges Sarawakians to take up jobs in green energy sector

KUCHING (June 13): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged Sarawakians to seize the job opportunities available in the green energy sector as Sarawak aims to be the first region in Malaysia to pioneer green energy initiatives.

According to him, green energy represents the future of Sarawak, hence, Sarawakians must recognise the bright prospects it holds while the Sarawak government is keen to develop this sector extensively.

“If possible, I don’t want to see these jobs being taken by people from outside Sarawak. These jobs are created by Sarawakians, for Sarawakians,” he said during the launching of FAME International Skills Academy and Fame-Meta.com platform at Crown Square today.

Dr Sim also stressed that the green energy sector is crucial for the future of Sarawak’s economy, and thus, the region must focus on developing it to create more job opportunities for its residents.

He also noted that the green energy sector is poised to become Sarawak’s main income source in the future, and Sarawakians should realise this potential.

He said Sarawak has abundant natural resources, such as hydrogen and biomass, which can be harnessed to develop the sector into a primary income source for the state.

“Together, we can prosper in Sarawak by developing the green energy sector because we have all the necessary natural resources.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is also keen to see Sarawak become a green energy powerhouse,” he added.

He thus urged Sarawakians to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to be involved in the sector from now on.

On a related matter, it was reported last month Abang Johari had announced that an estimated US$460 billion (RM2.158 trillion) is expected to be invested in the proposed Sarawak New Energy Hub project in Bintulu.

“The amount includes both government spending and private sector investments,” he said after a briefing at Samsung E&A Corporation in Seoul at the time.

The announcement concluded his two-day working visit to South Korea, during which he met with officials from the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as leaders of the country’s energy industry.

It was also reported last month that Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), the Sarawak-owned electricity utility company, aims to generate 10,000 megawatts (MW) of energy by the end of 2030 and expand business beyond Borneo.

SEB group chief operating officer James Ung Sing Kwong said the state has the resources to reach the target either through hydropower, biomass, gas combined cycle power or solar plants.