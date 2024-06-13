FAME launches e-learning platform, international skills academy

KUCHING (June 13): The FAME International Educational Group inaugurated its e-learning platform, Fame-Meta.com, and opened its FAME International Skills Academy at a ceremony in Crown Square here today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, with key officials of FAME International Educational Group such as managing director Eddie Wee and chief executive officer David Chew present.

“Fame-Meta.com offers a flexible, efficient, and cost-effective e-learning platform aimed at reskilling, upskilling and self-paced learning.

“It provides an alternative means for individuals to access education, especially for those unable to pursue formal education due to time constraints or other barriers,” said Chew in his speech during the event.

Chew also said the platform features a wide range of courses tailored to diverse learner needs, allowing users to access high-quality content at their own pace and budget, and offers a second chance for individuals to enhance their skills and knowledge, accommodating busy schedules and providing learning opportunities anytime, anywhere.

“Fame-Meta.com supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by offering recognised certifications that help improve workforce skills and productivity.

“The platform collaborates with experts from various fields to ensure that course content is relevant, up-to-date and of high quality,” he added.

Chew also said that the platform hosts over 800 courses and continuously sources and licenses content from various creators to provide comprehensive learning options, adding Fame-Meta.com is committed to ongoing course development and timely updates to keep learners’ knowledge and skills relevant.

“The platform empowers individuals by providing the necessary tools and resources for success. It supports businesses by enhancing workforce capabilities, contributing to overall growth and competitiveness.

“Fame-Meta.com promotes lifelong learning and personal growth, supporting learners every step of the way,” he said.

As for the FAME International Skills Academy located at Crown Square, he said that since receiving approval and accreditation from the Department of Skills Development in February 2022, the academy has become a leading institution for vocational training in Kuching.

“The academy offers comprehensive skills training and development programmes to meet Malaysia’s growing demand for skilled labour, and for that matter, FAME collaborates with industries, governmental bodies and organisations to bridge the gap between training and industry needs.

“These partnerships foster knowledge exchange, promote research and development, and encourage entrepreneurship, contributing to national development goals,” he added.

Besides these, he said the academy prioritises trainee well-being and success, providing a conducive learning environment with access to state-of-the-art facilities.

In addition, experienced trainers focus on nurturing talent, imparting practical skills and fostering strong work ethics while trainees also develop soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving.

“Character development is a key focus, with an emphasis on discipline, professionalism and ethical conduct. This holistic approach ensures long-term success in both personal and professional endeavours.

“The flagship course, Office Administration, combines practice-based learning with theory, culminating in the Malaysia Skills Certificate (Level 3).

“The programme includes a three-month internship to prepare students for real-world industry environments.

“The academy also recently received approval for an Early Childhood Care and Development Education programme,” he said.

As for the future programmes by the academy, he said FAME plans to continuously update its programme offerings to align with industry trends and demands, and upcoming programmes include Information Systems Administration (Level 4), Early Childhood Care and Development Supervision (Level 4), Food and Beverage Service Operation (Level 2), and Interactive Multimedia Design (Level 3).

For more information, visit www.fame-meta.com or contact e-Learning manager Kenn Chai at [email protected] or +6012 8087731.