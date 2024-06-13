Fatimah: Monetary incentives available for para athletes but amount won’t be revealed yet

KUCHING (June 13): The Sarawak government has allocated funds as incentives for para athletes but the quantum will not be disclosed at present, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said incentives will also be given to record breakers for the next Para Malaysia Games (Para Sukma) 2024.

She said para athletes have been given an honorarium ranging from RM400 to RM1,500 for attending training sessions since January this year, but this increased in May depending on their classification.

Back up athletes A would get RM1,200 each whereas back up athletes B would receive RM1,000, back up athletes C (RM800), and new athletes (RM600), while the honorarium for elite athletes remained at RM1,500 each.

Fatimah pointed out Sarawak was the competition’s overall champion for 13 times between 1994 and 2018.

However, during the 20th Para Sukma two years ago in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah won 54 gold medals to emerge champion to beat Sarawak’s 50 gold medals.

“Now we are committed to be champion for the 14th time. As the host state, we should capitalise on that home ground advantage,” she said during an appreciation dinner for the Para Sukma 2024 Sarawak contingent last night.

During the last Para Sukma, most of Sarawak’s gold medals came from track and field, swimming, and tenpin bowling, with the state likely to dominate again in these sports for the 21st Para Sukma, she said.

She urged the athletes to seek inspiration from former Para Sukma champions such as Bonnie Bunyau and Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting), Wiro Juki (archery), as well as Mohamad Nur Syaiful Zulkifli and Jamery Siga (swimming), who have also excelled internationally.

“This year, four para athletes namely Bonnie Bunyau and Jong Yee Khie, (powerlifting), Mohamad Nur Syaiful (swimming), and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman (boccia) will represent Malaysia at the prestigious Paris Paralympics on August 28 till September 8,” she said.

Fatimah called on the athletes to train harder, maintain their fitness and mental health, as well as not to be overly dependent on luck in their attempt to regain the champion’s title from Sabah.

Also present at the dinner was Deputy Minister of Women and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus.