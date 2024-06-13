Global challenges make children’s reading, literature increasingly urgent, says ambassador

KUCHING (June 13): Working with children’s reading and literature is now more important than ever as the world faces many challenges including the threat posed by climate change, said Dr Joachim Bergström.

The Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia said children’s literature has the capability to move conversation on sustainability, health, and social issues.

“The stories we read as children shape and inspire us, and if we all grow up with stories valuing respect for one another and for nature; socially and environmentally sustainable policies and behaviours will naturally follow,” he said at the launch of the ‘Jom Kita Bincang – Let’s Talk About It!’ programme at the Sarawak State Library (Pustaka) here today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event.

Bergström said Sweden has a long history of socially and environmentally conscious children’s books that have shaped its society today.

“When I grew up, Sweden was still a very conformist society. But the books we read were different. ‘Emil iLönneberga and Lotta på Bråkmakargatan’ celebrated spirited individuality and creativity; ‘Alfons Åberg’ was raised by a single father; and ‘The Moomins’ deeply valued freedom and diversity.

“All of these names are ubiquitous for my generation and the society we have made since then is reflective of the values of these books. From creativity, individuality, and diversity follows innovation, strong civil rights, and tolerance,” he said.

On ‘Jom Kita Bincang – Let’s Talk About It!’, an initiative organised by the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur to explore the potential of children’s literature, Bergström said the project has taken the embassy throughout Malaysia starting with Selangor in February followed by Kuala Lumpur and Penang prior to Kuching.

“In the Swedish Little Library exhibition here been at Pustaka, you can explore some cutting-edge Swedish children’s books touching on subjects such as sustainability, the authority of grownups, and bullying.

“We have titles in English, Mandarin, and three books that we’ve translated into Bahasa Malaysia for this project,” he said.

He stressed making reading and literature accessible is very important, especially when reading is on a decline, particularly among young people.

“This is an issue for our democracies, which rests on everyone, the entire citizen body, to be able to understand, follow, and contribute to the democratic governing of our countries.

“If we can inspire just a little reading, the results will go a long way. For instance, just 15 minutes of daily reading in schools has been shown to increase comprehension significantly, as well as test results in most subjects,” said Bergström.

‘Jom Kita Bincang – Let’s Talk About It!’ aims to foster greater awareness and spark conversations about sustainability, health and social issues as well as to encourage reading and stimulate intellectual curiosity among children, strengthen the role of children’s literature in education and culture, and stimulate creation of children’s literature.