i-CATS, China’s Foshan Feichi ink deal on hydrogen training, education collab

KUCHING (June 13): i-CATS University College on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Foshan Feichi Motor Technology Co Ltd, aimed at collaborating in training and education in hydrogen and related technologies between the two institutions.

Under the MoU, both institutions will also be collaborating on consultations to automotive industries in Sarawak, research innovation and cultural exchange between the two institutions, according to a press release.

Signing the MoU on behalf of i-CATS was its acting vice chancellor Prof Dato Dr Shazali Abu Mansor, while Foshan Feichi was represented by its general manager Jiang Yong.

Present to witness the occasion were China’s Consul-General in Kuching, Xing Weiping; Sarawak Skills and PPKS Ilmu Sdn Bhd executive director Hallman Sabri; and i-CATS management registrar Mohd Melintang Abdullah.

i-CATS’ collaboration with Foshan Feichi started in April where its vice chancellor Prof Dr Shahren Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce and fellow academicians from the university college and Sarawak Skills Management visited Foshan Polytechnic in Foshan, China.

Feichi Technology and Foshan Polytechnic organised the training, providing participants with first-hand experience and a deeper understanding of the design and development process of hydrogen-powered vehicle components.

It also included visits to illustrious institutions and businesses.

i-CATS in the release said it is looking forward to working with Foshan Feichi where both institutions can promote a cooperative and mutually beneficial environment in the fields of academia and research.